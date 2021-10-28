Met Office yellow weather warning for rain extended across Lancashire

According to weather experts an amber warning for heavy rain affecting Cumbria on Thursday (October 28), will quickly be replaced by an extended yellow warning covering much of the county on Friday.

The warning, which is in place from midnight through until 3pm on Friday, is expected to mostly affect northern and eastern parts of the county including, Lancaster, Morecambe, Burnley and Clitheroe.

However, Preston, Fleetwood and parts of South Ribble are also within the fringes of the warning area.

Lancaster, Preston, Burnley and South Ribble are covered by Friday's weather warning.

Blackpool and much of Fylde look set to miss the worst of the weather.

The Met Office is warning residents that there is a small chance of flooding, which may cause difficult driving conditions and affect train and bus services.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Further heavy rain during Thursday, easing for a time in the north, but a further spell of heavy rain moving across the area during Friday.

"Rainfall totals will vary, but 20-40 mm is expected widely, with 50-60 mm in places and as much as 80 mm over some hills.

"This is in addition to the very high rainfall totals over the previous 24-36 hours over the north of the area, where an Amber warning remains in place.

Cumbria and Great Manchester are also covered by the warning.