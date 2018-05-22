Welsh choir supports Alfie’s Homecoming show

Welsh choir Only Boys Aloud will support Alfie Boe when he returns to his hometown for a special one-off concert next week.

Homecoming will be the biggest concert Fleetwood has ever hosted and will take place at Fleetwood Town FC’s Highbury Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

The choir of 11 to 19-year-olds, who were finalists in the 2012 series of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, will open the show for the international star.

Artistic director of the choice Tim-Rhys Evans said: “We are thrilled the choir will be supporting Alfie Boe at what is clearly a very special concert for the town of Fleetwood and one which we are proud to be part of.

“The choir previously performed ahead of Alfie Boe’s performance in Pontypridd in 2012 so to be invited to be his support act for his Homecoming concert is wonderful.”

Only Boys Aloud is run by The Aloud Charity to encourage youngsters to broaden their horizons and grow in self-confidence through the power of choral singing.

And since their inception in 2010, the choir has grown with more than 200 young men being part of what are now 14 Only Boys Aloud choirs across Wales who come together for concerts.

Fleetwood born and bred, Alfie’s Homecoming concert is the biggest such event the town has ever seen. Last year Britain’s most beloved tenor was celebrated in his hometown as part of BBC Music Day when a plaque was unveiled at Marine Hall - the theatre where he made his stage debut at the age of 14 in 1987.

