WIN TICKETS: Psychological-thriller author Sarah Pinborough will be visiting Preston this month to talk about her books and career.

Psychological-thriller author Sarah Pinborough will be visiting Preston this month to talk about her books and career.

Sarah is the author of hugely successful thriller Behind Her Eyes which was a number one bestseller in both hardback and paperback. prompting glowing endorsement from authors including Stephen King and even spawning its own hashtag #WTFthatending!

The book proved such a hit Netflix have commissioned the makers of The Crown to bring Behind Her Eyes to life on the small screen. Filming starts in May.

Sarah is the author of more upwards of 25 novels, which include the Matter of Blood trilogy, written under the pseudonym Sarah Silverwood.

She also wrote a number of novels for the Doctor Who Torchwood brand.

Sarah’s new book, Cross Her Heart published by Harper Collins, is a gripping psychological thriller that will keep you up all night.

She will be visiting Preston on Tuesday February 19 for ‘An evening with Sarah Pinborough’ at Waterstones, Fishergate, at 7pm.

Sarah says she is looking forward to her first trip to the city, particularly as Waterstones is so supportive of her .

“This is quite nice as Waterstones can’t beat some of the price points in the supermarkets - they offer a difference service.

“The booksellers really care and that’s lovely.”

COMPETITION

We are working alongside Waterstones, Preston, and HarperCollins to offer two tickets to Sarah’s talk on February 19.

To enter please email helen.nicholas@jpimedia.co.uk by midnight Tues 13 Feb, Please put SP COMP in the subject box and answer question: What is the name of Sarah’s latest novel?

Please include name and contact number (this will only be for competition use so we can contact the winner)

INFO: Events at Waterstones, Preston

MORE BOOKS: Review: The Familiars by Stacey Halls



