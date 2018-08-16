Wine evening at Garstang Arts Centre

Following last year’s acclaimed French Evening, Garstang Arts Festival is to work with the Wine Circle to organise an evening of fine wine and folk music.

Songs and tunes from the British Isles, especially Scotland and Ireland, will be provided by Chris and Will Lingard.

Regular contributors to Garstang’s Folk@theOak sessions, Chris and Will also play in their own ceilidh band Quadrille as well as performing with the New Orchestra in Folkus.

New World Wines, Music From The Old Country, takes place on Monday (August 20), 7.30pm at Garstang Arts Centre.

Tickets £10, from Visit Garstang Centre, Cherestanc Square.

For details tel: 01995 602125.