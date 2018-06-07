Writing event in Longridge

Writers are invited to head to Longridge on Saturday, July 14 for the inaugural Create Longridge in Words event.

Poems and short stories are accepted as well as verses from children.

This is a live writing event for adults and children.

Anyone interested in taking part then go to Longridge Library, Berry Lane from 9am.

You can write anywhere in Longridge – with organisers recommending cafes and the library – so long as you submit your completed entry form and your work by 1pm.

All stories and poems have to be written on the day (a theme will be provided) and will be followed by writers’ readings of their work from 2pm-4pm at a venue to be confirmed.