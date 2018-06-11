Young girl rescued from mud

A young girl was rescued by emergency services after becoming stuck in mud in the River Lune.

Police, fire, ambulance and Coast Guard all dashed to the scene at St George’s Quay, Lancaster after reports the girl was up to her chest in the water.

In the end she managed to grab a line thrown to her and she was hauled to safety.

Paramedics examined her at the scene and then took her to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary for a check up.

The rescue happened early this afternoon. The condition of the girl is not known.

A police spokesman said: “We got the call at around 20 past 12 after it was reported a youngster was in the water close to Carlisle Bridge.

“Apparently the water was almost up to her shoulders.

“Fire and rescue were called and about 12.45pm we heard the girl was out of the water.

“She was a bit cold and she was taken to hospital to get checked over.”

The fire brigade’s specialist boat rescue crew were mobilised, but were not needed.