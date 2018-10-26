Zumbathon at Blackburn Cathedral for Children in Need

A huge crowd of fitness fans are expected to gather in the aisles of the Blackburn Cathedral in aid of Children in Need.



The two-hour zumbathon takes place from 7pm to 9pm on November 16 and is being promoted by The Church of England in Lancashire’s Ministry of Sport team.

Seven instructors from around the county will be on hand to lead the event.

Spokesman Keith McIntosh said: “This is the first event of its kind in the Diocese. The mass Zumbathon idea began at Chester Cathedral in 2016. The Bishop of Burnley Rt Rev Philip North got wind of it and said to us: ‘let’s make this happen in Blackburn.’

“The Bishop of Lancaster Rt Rev Jill Duff is also supporting by opening the Zumbathon event while qualified instructors will be leading the session.”

Organisers are hoping for widespread support from across Lancashire for the evening.

Rev Lesley Hinchcliffe, one of the organising team, added: “What a wonderful opportunity to witness to the love of Christ in the heart of our community.

“Zumba uses music and dance from all cultures and we welcome all to this event. Our magnificent seven qualified Instructors have put together a fantastic programme for everyone.

“As an Ambassador for Sport, I know full well the benefits of exercise on mind, body and soul. So I urge folk to come along, get involved, give it a go and help us raise the roof and lot of money for the Children in Need.”

The Blackburn Cathedral Zumbathon is set to be a part of the BBC’s long running and highly successful Children in Need appeal day, which last year raised more than £50m.

The doors of the Cathedral will be open at 5.30pm on the day for prayers and warm-ups.

Open to all, the cost of the evening is £15, cash only payable on the door, and booking is essential via http://www.zumbathonforchildreninneed.eventbrite.co.uk