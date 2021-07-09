Co-op, Tesco Express and Lidl to change opening hours for Euro 2020 England v Italy final

Co-op, Tesco Express and Lidl have said they will adjust the opening hours of their stores in England to enable workers to enjoy watching England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final (Photo: Shutterstock)

Co-op, Tesco Express and Lidl have said they will adjust the opening hours of their stores in England to enable workers to enjoy watching England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

England will play against Italy at Wembley at 8pm on Sunday night (11 July). It will be the first time the men's football team has reached the final of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup final.

Co-op said its 2,034 food stores across England would also close at 7.45pm on Sunday. The chain’s 24-hour petrol stations will also close at 7.45pm and reopen at 11pm.

Chris Whitfield, Co-op's chief operating officer, said: "We appreciate just how much this means to many of our store colleagues and we want them to be able to celebrate at home with their family and friends."

Tesco has said its 1,600 Tesco Express stores will close at 7.45pm on Sunday instead of the usual midnight in order to allow staff to watch the game.

And for those who may stay up celebrating on Sunday evening - depending on the result - supermarket chain Lidl said the opening times of its stores would be delayed by an hour on Monday (12 July) if England win.