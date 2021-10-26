ITV bosses see Dermot and Alison as ‘successors to Holly and Phil’ on This Morning

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are seen as successors to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on ITV’s This Morning, according to a report.

Bosses on the show have been impressed by the duo, who started hosting Friday editions in January, and believe they are a “breath of fresh air”, The Sun reports.

The pair replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Dermot, 48, and Alison, 46, have just finished a week-long stint hosting the show as Holly, 40, and Phillip, 59, took a break.

A show insider told the newspaper: “There are no firm plans to replace the hosts but producers always keep an eye on potential heirs.

"Alison and Dermot will have been scrutinised during their week-long stint to see how This Morning would look if they took over full-time.

“They are very much viewed as a breath of fresh air and have had a largely positive response from viewers.”

Phillip has presented the daytime show since 2002, while Holly replaced Fern Britton as host in 2009.