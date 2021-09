Sainsbury's announces two-day closure over Christmas as thank you to staff

Here's what smishing means as reports of text message scams jump - and how it differs from phishing

News you can trust since 1931

UK 'faces rough winter' as seasonal viruses will appear alongside Covid

The unusual and adorable sleeping habits of dogs revealed in new survey of owners

Politicians urged to introduce £100 tax free every week - but only in some communities

Millions still eligible for £125 tax refund for working from home - how to claim it

Sainsbury's announces two-day closure over Christmas as thank you to staff

Here's what smishing means as reports of text message scams jump - and how it differs from phishing

PM prepares to reveal lockdown as 'a last resort' for Covid winter plan