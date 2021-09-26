Treat your tastebuds to a mouth-watering food and drink break

A taste of relaxation

There are plenty of places across the UK that cater for those who like to get-away and enjoy good food.

In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, we feature our own specials board.

Ludlow, Shropshire

Tasty autumn produce

Come autumn there’s a bounty of seasonal produce available. Local delis and restaurants are as iconic as the town's Tudor architecture. Cafes and restaurants are tucked inside wooden-beamed buildings or nestled along medieval streets.

Whitby, North Yorkshire

A taste of the sea

The coastal town has a plethora of pubs, bars and restaurants.

Being by the sea you cannot miss out on freshly caught seafood - be that dressed crab and luxurious lobster.Pick of places include The Star Inn The Harbour - owned by Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern - floating restaurant on the Endeavour, the Magpie Café and Macy Brown's Cocktail Bar.

Bray, Berkshire

Michelin-starred food

It boasts seven Michelin stars – including two out of five of the UK’s three-Michelin-starred restaurants.One of these is Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck where the 15-course ‘itinerary’ is said to take you on a culinary journey through one of Heston’s childhood memories. The eccentric chef also owns The Hind’s Head and The Crown at Bray. The other multi-Michelin-star restaurant is The Waterside Inn – a classic French fine-dining affair.

Malton, North Yorkshire

Malton Food Festival Cupcakes by Charley Hayley Kelly presents some goodies 112083a (photo: Richard Ponter21/05/11)

A taste of God's own county

Yorkshire’s foodie capital is a market town between York and Scarborough. It’s added more than 26 new food and drink businesses in the past five years.

Home to traditional butchers, gin distillers, bakers and pie-makers, many bearing the ‘Made in Malton’ brand – from Malton Relish to Bluebird Bakery and Costello’s award-winning pie shop.

Talbot Yard is one of the town’s foodie highlights, cramming in six businesses inside a converted coaching yard. Across the road is The Talbot, which serves meals made from local produce and hosts lessons at the Malton Cookery School. If you want to try a bit of everything, join the Malton Food Tour.

Cartmel, Lake District, Cumbria

Gastronomy paradise

The village is jam-packed with gastronomic delights. It’s particularly famous for L’Enclume – named the UK’s best restaurant in 2014. Run by chef Simon Rogan, the riverside restaurant prides itself on innovative dining showcasing home-grown, hand-picked ingredients.