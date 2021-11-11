Disney have announced a flash 20 per cent off sale

Up until 8am tomorrow, Friday November 12, you can get 24% off selected toys, plushes, stationery and costumes on the Disney Store website using the code ‘TOYTUESDAY’.

The products that are available span a wide-range of franchises products and ages, so there will be something to delight every child.

Below are our top picks of nine of the best products you can buy right now through the promotion - but many more Disney toys are discounted online.

You’ll have to be quick though if you want to buy any of these items at these fantastic discounted Disney products as the sale does end at 8am tomorrow - so just imagine you’re like Cinderella and get shopping before your magical discount code disappears.

Disney Store Disney Princess Doll 12-Pack Gift Set Disney Store Disney Princess Doll 12-Pack Gift Set £83.60 Little princesses 5/5 Why have one Disney princess doll when you can have 12? Your little princess will adore all of these dolls, and her imagination will run wild creating her own fairytales with them all. Disney princesses included in the set are Rapunzel, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Tinker Bell, Snow White, Princess Jasmine, Tiana, Moana, Ariel, Pocahontas, Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) and Mulan. This set is worth £110, but with the discount you’ll save £30.35. Buy now

Disney Store Mickey Mouse Large Soft Toy Disney Store Mickey Mouse Large Soft Toy £19.00 Bedtime cuddles 4.5/5 The wonderfully cuddly toy features embroidered details, and Mickey’s classic shorts, shoes, and gloves. It will join your little one on all of their adventures during the day and keep them warm at night while they sleep. This toy is worth £25, but with the discount you’ll save £6. You can also add a name on Mickey’s foot with the personalisation feature which costs an additional £2.95. Buy now

Disney Store Trace-E Pullback Toy, Spidey and His Amazing Friends Disney Store Trace-E Pullback Toy, Spidey and His Amazing Friends £12.15 Mini superheroes 4/5 Little superheroes are sure to have a blast with the interactive toy which comes complete with light-up eyes and sound effects. All they have to do is pull it back and watch it race across the floor. They can race along with it or see what spaces they can send him in to during their missions. Hours of fun. This toy is worth £15.99, but with the discount you’ll save £3.84. Buy now

Disney Princess Light-Up and Style Vanity Playset Disney Princess Light-Up and Style Vanity Playset £37.99 Budding beauty lovers 4/5 Youngsters can give themselves and their friends a pamper fit for a princess with this adorable playset. The case opens up to reveal two trays that keep all the accessories in order, including a light-up curling iron and a light-up flat iron. Two extendable legs allow your little one to create a styling station anywhere. The set includes a vanity case, round brush, play scissors, 2 alligator clips, comb, and hair dryer with sound effects. This toy is worth £49.99, but with the discount you’ll save £12. Buy now

Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Radiator Springs Mountain Race Playset Mattel Disney Pixar Cars Radiator Springs Mountain Race Playset £30.39 Fun for two 4/5 This toy will provide thrilling fun for racing fans who love Disney and Pixar’s Cars. They can play with friends or family and enjoy a 2-car race from the top of the Wheel Well Motel, spiraling in and out of a waterfall and through caves and buildings to the finish line which is Flo’s V8 Café. The choice is who is going to be racing as Race Lightning McQueen and who will be racing as Jackson Storm. This toy is worth £39.99, but with the discount you’ll save £9.60. Buy now

Disney Store Dumbo 2021 Baby Small Soft Toy Disney Store Dumbo 2021 Baby Small Soft Toy £11.40 Soft toy cuddles 4.5/5 Celebrate the birth of a little one in 2021 with this adorable soft toy inspired by everyone’s favourite elephant, Dumbo. Featuring ‘Born in 2021’ wording, this Dumbo soft toy is perfect for celebrating the arrival of a new loved one in to your family. You can also add a name on Dumbo’s ear with the personalisation feature which costs an additional £2.95. This toy is worth £11.40, but with the discount you’ll save £3.60. Buy now

Disney Store Aurora Deluxe Costume For Kids, Sleeping Beauty Disney Store Aurora Deluxe Costume For Kids, Sleeping Beauty £46.36 Dress up joy 4/5 Awaken princess dreams for your little one with this beautiful pink Princess Aurora dress. The deluxe off-shoulder design features a layered skirt, sequin embellishments, and a golden rose cameo. Available in sizes 3 to 10 years. This dress up outfit is worth £61, but with the discount you’ll save £14.64. Buy now

Disney Store Disney Princess Light-Up Tiara Disney Store Disney Princess Light-Up Tiara £11.40 Dress up 4.5/5 This ornate light up tiara features a light-up heart and roses. Little girls will feel majestic with this upon their head, and they’ll love it when the lights come on after dark and it lights up the room. They’ll feel like royalty, so don’t be surprised if she never wants to take it off. This toy is worth £15, but with the discount you’ll save £3.60. Buy now