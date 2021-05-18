Pamper your dry, tired, wintry skin and get it ready for sunnier days with one of these lusciously formulated body butters and oils

Eight best body butters and oils for great summer skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sunny, warmer days are (hopefully) just around the corner, and so - while we wait to be able to wear our short-sleeved tops and dresses again - it’s time to get your skin summer ready.

You’re likely feeling a bit drab after months of too much internal heating, staying indoors and (possibly) too little sleep due to anxiety.

A good body butter or oil will help nourish, replenish and plumpen (it’s a word) your skin with conditioning butters and oils, such as shea, cocoa, jojoba and avocado. Some contain BHAs and AHAs to help slough off dull, dead skin cells.

Here are eight of the best body butters and oils which are available to buy right now to suit every budget. They’ll ensure you’re smooth, hydrated, glow-y and silky soft - ready to catch up and hug your friends.

Laura Mercier Mini Body Soufflé Quartet Laura Mercier Mini Body Souffle Quartet £40.00 Ah, the Laura Mercier Body Soufflé - a spa day in a jar. This is a gorgeous little set of body butters. The four unique scents are crème brûlée, fresh fig, ambre vanille and almond coconut. The light whipped formula enriches the skin with much-deserved Vitamin A, C and E derivatives. This luscious body butter is an indulgent treat to nourish your body at home and leave you with glowing and dewy skin. Buy now

Clinique Deep Comfort Body Butter Clinique Deep Comfort Body Butter £27.00 Clinique are one of the most trusted names in skincare, and this body butter is no exception. A lovely, textured cream which will leave your skin feeling soft and supple - and smelling fragrant. It provides intense, luxurious hydration for the skin and helps to repair and prevent damage. For the best results, apply after you have bathed or just whenever your skin feels in need of a moisture boost. Buy now

Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter 226ml by Kiehl's Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter 226ml by Kiehl's £38.00 Oo, the texture of this is lovely - whipped butter is aptly named. Slater this on and you’ll sink into decadence - your skin will thank you for it. This is a light and silky body cream which leaves your skin feeling soothed and refreshed. Enriched with shea butter, squalane, jojoba oil and beta-carotene, this body butter smells divine and is great for every day use to give your skin a boost. Buy now

Caring Skin Fix by Nursem Caring Skin Fix by Nursem £14.99 If you have dry, cracked or irritated skin that you would like to see revived in time for the summer then this is the cream for you as it’s a targeted balm for skin prone to these issues. As if that wasn’t good enough, it’s also cruelty free and for every product sold, Nursem donates a month’s worth of free Nursem products to a nurse or midwife. Space NK will also double the Nursem promise, so for every Nursem product sold at Space NK, two nurses or midwives will receive a month’s worth of free Nursem products. Buy now

Coco Cabana Cream by Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream by Sol de Janeiro £18.00 Sol de Janeiro products smell like summer holidays in a pot - take a whiff of their cult favourite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and it’s as if you’ve just taken a sip of a piña colada and reclined on your sunlounger. The Coco Cabana Cream is another winner. Labelled as a ‘plush body moisture blend’, this pot of cream does exactly what it says. It’s a rich and deeply nourishing cream that is scented with the brand’s beloved Cheirosa ’39 fragrance. It promises a burst of moisture for up to 72 hours after application, and smells like tropical orchid, sandalwood, praline, vanilla and coconut cream. Buy now

Olio per il Corpo Body Oil Olio per il Corpo Body Oil £30.00 This is a CultBeauty exclusive, made by leading skin therapist Jordan Samuel Pacitti. His former career as a professional ballet dancer made him no stranger to chronic skin irritation and this frustration inspired the Jordan Samuel Skin quest for clear and radiant skin. It has a lovely lemon smell too which is very refreshing and summery. Buy now