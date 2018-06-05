A Fleet of fine deliveries does for Garstang CC

Garstang tasted outright defeat on the road for the first time in 2018 as they went down by 102 runs against Fleetwood in their Northern League meeting.

Winning the toss, Mark Walling asked the home side to bat first, and with Dan Gilbert absent with food poisoning, Fayaz Ughradar shared the new ball with Ian Walling.

Ughradar struck early, with Mat Clark (4) dragging onto his stumps, and when Walling found the edge of Dean Bell (7), the home side were 24-2.

Jeremy Davies was joined by Neels Bergh and the duo took the hosts to drinks with some patient batting.

From here, Garstang introduced Travis Pieters with Walling having a well-earned rest, though Ughradar continued his shift and accounted for Bergh (25) to end with 2-47.

Just as Davies began to look comfortable though, he played a rash shot to Pieters (1-53) and was bowled for 38.

A platform had been laid for the final 15 overs with Liam Castellas and Adam Sharrocks batting positively and landing some hefty blows.

Castellas reached 50 with a powerful boundary off Ian Walling (1-59) before the introduction of Waris Khan saw his innings come to a close for 55.

Sharrocks, though, took over the baton and smashed his way to an entertaining 59 not out as Khan (2-17) bowled Declan Clerkin with Fleetwood ending on 195-6 from their 50 overs.

In reply, Tom Wells was run out without scoring, and when Ughradar received a beauty two balls later, Garstang were 2-2.

Mark Walling (5) was next to go, LBW, and at 17-3 a win looked a long way off.

Michael Walling and Michael Wellings rebuilt, only for the latter to also receive an unplayable delivery and depart for 13, commencing a battle for a draw.

Michael Walling (18) was next to go, followed by Mark Winstanley next ball, and despite Ian Walling crashing 16, he became the latest batsman to be undone by a peach.

Crowther, and Pieters moved the innings along but, once again, a snorter came along and Crowther (25) was gone.

Pieters (4) was caught behind and so too was last man Naqib Rahman (7) with Garstang all out for 93.