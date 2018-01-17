A happy new year for Garstang FC boss Baker

Garstang boss Lee Baker praised his players for the way they have bounced back after a month off.

Having seen four games called off in December, the Riversiders have started 2018 with back-to-back wins against Turton and Tempest United.

Those victories mean Baker’s players have won their last eight in league and cup as they try to chase down Blackpool Wren Rovers at the top of the West Lancashire League Premier Division.

If Garstang are to make it nine then it means beating Tempest this weekend, seven days on from their 4-1 victory at the Riverside.

Baker said: “We have done well considering we had the break.

“That didn’t help us because we’d like to have played as many games as possible.

“We rode our luck a bit against Turton and, if I was on their bench, I’d have been thinking we should have come away with something.

“We got the win by hook or by crook and then managed to beat Tempest, who are a good team.

“I don’t understand why we have to play them in back-to-back games but that’s the way it is and we have to get on with it.”

It may be the same opponents for Garstang on Saturday but Baker may not be fielding an identical line-up.

Shaun Sailor and Kieran O’Connor are available again while Tom Entwistle’s participation could depend on any recovery from the illness which forced him off at the weekend.

There is also the possibility that Baker will rotate his squad in order to try and give Tempest something else to think about.

It might sound a dangerous tactic to some but he has already chopped and changed this season without negatively impacting on results.

“I said on Saturday that I won’t go in thinking that will be the same team I’ll be picking for the following game,” Baker admitted.

“I want to go in there with another plan because they will expect us to go again with the same team.”