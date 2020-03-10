Ashton Town 1 Garstang 2: Key win for the Riversiders

Garstang FC returned to winning ways in midweek with a 2-1 win at Ashton Town.

Riversiders’ boss Richard Cookney had made a number of personnel changes with Jake Salisbury and Andrew Murphy starting as a front two, while debutant Ben Wilcock was in goal for the unavailable Will Kitchen.

The first half was an even affair with Garstang playing with much more cohesion than seen in previous weeks.

In the first half, Ashton used the long diagonal ball as a major weapon of attack but the Garstang defensive unit was immense throughout the game as they dealt with the attacking menace.

Further upfield, the penetrating runs of Salisbury, Murphy and Jonny Hothersall were asking questions of the Ashton defence.

It paid off with the opening goal on 14 minutes when Hothersall was presented with a shooting opportunity in the inside-right channel, where he made no mistake with a shot into the far corner.

From the restart, Ashton pushed hard to get into the game but Rob Hanslip, Dave Rossall and Jack Flackett were imperious, winning headers, making tackles and, in one scramble, making two goalsaving blocks, while Wilcock made a number of good stops when called upon.

The Riversiders went close with a number of efforts and almost doubled their lead when Ric Coar saw his header cleared off the line.

The second half started with Garstang on the front foot and they doubled their lead on 55 minutes.

Hothersall again got free and cut inside from the left before drawing the keeper and firing home.

Ashton had to take chances to get back into the game but Garstang were more than up for the challenge with a number of headers being won as Garstang were pushed deeper into their own half.

Wilcock made a number of superb punches under heavy pressure as the home side tried everything to get back into the game.

That pressure was rewarded on 71 minutes when Jack McConville turned the ball home from close range.

Despite their lead having been halved, Garstang played in a positive way and looked to score at every opportunity.

The superb Hanslip carried the ball 60 yards, beating player after player, and saw his 20-yard shot fly just wide.

Despite some late pressure, the Riversiders repelled everything and Wilcock had no real shots to deal with as the clock ticked down for a well-deserved Garstang victory.