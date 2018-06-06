County footballer Paul Jarvis 'overwhelmed' with messages of support in his fight against cancer

A former Chorley FC and AFC Fylde footballer has thanked Lancashire’s football fans following his recent diagnosis with cancer.

Playmaker Paul Jarvis was diagnosed with testicular cancer last month after first discovering symptoms earlier in the year.

“I started having symptoms in February with soreness and feeling quite tired towards the end of football games,” explained the 29-year-old, who played for Chorley FC from 2013 to 2018.

“In the weeks where we had two games, in the second I was dead on my feet and I just thought it was because I was getting a bit old and unfit.

“But with my father-in-law dying of cancer earlier this year, my wife made me go and get checked out.”

The current Lancaster City FC star, who played for AFC Fylde from 2010 to 2013, got the diagnosis on May 14 and two days later had an operation to remove the cancerous testicle. After posting the news to his Twitter feed, he received hundreds of messages of support.

Paul Jarvis playing for Lancaster City.

“It was overwhelming,” the dad-of-two added. “In terms of being a part of Chorley for that length of time and Lancaster, they are such good community clubs which is what I like about non-league football.

“It’s great to win but community clubs interacting with fans and meeting good people is what it’s all about. I’ve met some really good people in my time playing.

“The messages really helped me keep positive throughout it all.”

Following a CT scan on Monday Paul was told the cancer hadn’t spread and the next step is an oncologist appointment to see if chemotherapy is needed.

Paul Jarvis and his canine friend on their first run since being told the cancer had not spread throughout his body.

Paul added: “The CT scan showed I have an abnormality in my heart.

“It’s a blessing in disguise to have it done to be honest.

"I’m now being referred to a cardiac specialist to get that checked out.

"It could be nothing or something serious; I would rather get to the bottom of it.”