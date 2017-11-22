Double-header is not all White for Garstang camp

Garstang manager Lee Baker anticipates a tough couple of weekends for the Riversiders as they continue to chase down the West Lancashire League Premier Division leaders.

The Riversiders consolidated second spot in the table behind Blackpool Wren Rovers with their victory at Vickerstown last weekend.

They now host Whitehaven on Saturday and, in a quirk of the fixture list, the two teams will then meet each other again seven days later.

“I don’t know what the fixture guys are doing with that one,” Baker said.

“What it does do is make both games extremely difficult – and they were tricky enough to start with.

“Whitehaven have picked up this year; I think last year was a settling-in period for them but they are going better this time around.

“I think it will be very difficult to get six points from these two games but are we good enough to do it? Of course we are.”

Though Baker was able to recall Alan Coar last weekend, he will be without Shaun Sailor this time around following his straight red card last time out.

There may also be a doubt over the availability of Dan Towers, who limped off at half-time on Saturday.

“In terms of Dan, I don’t know how he’s going to be at the moment,” Baker said.

“We’d already had two missing for Vickerstown so we’ll have to see.

“As for Shaun, I’m not sure how many games he will be suspended for but it wasn’t a red card.

“He went in for a tackle with one of their players who said after the game it wasn’t a red card; his ankle went rather than it being a bad tackle.”