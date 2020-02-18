Four wins will see Garstang FC safe from relegation

Garstang boss Richard Cookney believes four victories will see the club safe from relegation this season.

After 10 days off, the Riversiders are due for a return to action at Prestwich Heys on Tuesday evening.

They go into the game 16th in the North West Counties First Division North, five points clear of bottom side Steeton.

At the moment, the league website currently indicates that two teams will be relegated, and while Cookney is unsure if that is the case, he wants his players to leave nothing to chance.

“Going into the game against Ashton, we felt five wins would keep us safe,” he said.

“We won that and said afterwards that there were four to go – and the good thing is the games are coming thick and fast.

“I don’t know how it’s (relegation) going to work but we’re focusing on what we can do.

“We lost the five games before Ashton but, in that run, only Lower Breck took us apart.

“We lost against Shelley but I could tell in that performance that that we were getting close to hammering someone.”

Garstang’s return to action follows a break that, thanks to Storm Ciara, was an eventful one for the club.

A combination of heavy rain and a broken floodgate meant the cricket, rugby and cricket grounds were flooded, along with the clubhouse.

Cookney said: “That was a mad 24 hours, going from playing Ashton Town and it being absolutely fine and then the next day, you see the pitch and it’s like a swimming pool.

“Other teams have offered to help us out; clubs like Lancaster City have helped us and that’s been brilliant.”