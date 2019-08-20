Garstang 1 Golcar United 5: Home discomforts for Andy Payton’s players

Garstang FC were unable to rise to the occasion as they were beaten 5-1 by league new boys Golcar United on Saturday.

The first half was pretty even and gave no clue as to what was to come in the second half.

Both keepers made good saves and the Coars kept the visiting defence honest before the deadlock was broken on 36 minutes as Alan Coar chased down a long ball, outmuscled his marker and slotted home.

Golcar were awarded a chance to level almost imemdiately when Ellis Hancox gave away a penalty but Will Kitchen made a brilliant save.

Ric Coar missed a chance early in the second half but Golcar mounted pressure, resulting in a 55th minute equaliser for David Conway.

That triggered a second half where passes went astray, 50-50 challenges were lost and Garstang lost their shape.

Every Golcar attack seemed to result in a goal as Michael Fish netted a second-half hat-trick.

Andy Payton used all three substitutes and pushed three up front but every Garstang mistake was punished.

That was summed up by the fourth goal when a poor corner didn’t beat the first man and Golcar countered with Alex Hallam scoring 15 seconds later.