Garstang 2 Lower Breck 0: Riversiders post an impressive victory against table-toppers

Garstang produced their best display of the season in beating league leaders Lower Breck 2-0 on Saturday.

The Riversiders had gone into the game unable to call upon the services of the injured Alan Coar and Phil Nagy, as well as the unavailable Jake Salisbury.

With one eye on the opposition, Garstang boss Richard Cookney switched to a back five – and this proved to be a masterstroke.

Lower Breck’s midfield and attack caused problems for a Garstang side which worked very hard in the early stages to contain their threat.

They had a goal disallowed for a push on four minutes and the Riversiders capitalised by leading two minutes later.

Sam Maddox sent in a corner from the Garstang left and debutant Nick Webster cleverly eluded his marker to power home a header.

The visitors dusted themselves down with Will Kitchen forced to save well but, after the frenetic early stages, Garstang started to become a threat as they sought to counter attack rapidly.

Both sides pushed hard for goals as Garstang’s central midfielders Maddox and Billy Joyce won tackles and set up counter attacks.

Leading 1-0 at half-time, Garstang were the team in the ascendancy during a no holds barred second half.

Ric Coar and Jonny Hothersall were thwarted by some fine saves, while at the other end, Rob Hanslip, Dave Rossall and Cam Ross were immense in repelling attack after attack.

As Lower Breck pressed, the more dangerous Garstang were with their counter attacks and they doubled their lead on 66 minutes.

Hothersall ran onto a flick-on before drawing the keeper and finishing with a superb shot.

Hothersall and Ric Coar saw further efforts saved as Lower Breck were unable to breach the Riversiders’ resolute defence.