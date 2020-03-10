Garstang 7 Daisy Hill 1: Rampant Riversiders collect consecutive wins

Another excellent performance saw Garstang run out 7-1 winners against Daisy Hill on Saturday.

A lot of hard work by Richard Brown on the pitch and the committee members off the pitch was rewarded as the Riverside welcomed back football after the floods from four weeks earlier.

Buoyed by their midweek performance at Ashton Town, they kept the same outfield players with the only change being the return of keeper Will Kitchen.

However, they got off to the worst possible start when Hensley Mills was allowed to pick up the ball in midfield and run unchallenged until he got a shot away from 30 yards.

The shot was greatly assisted by the wind and flew straight into the top corner to give the visitors the lead after just 42 seconds.

Despite going a goal down, Garstang were by far the most dangerous outfit in the first half and forced the Daisy Hill keeper into a number of saves.

Jonny Hothersall had a good penalty shout turned down but, five minutes later, he was fouled when running in on goal.

The referee pointed to the spot with Hothersall calmly sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot.

The last 10 minutes of the half saw the visitors come back into the game with Kitchen making two superb saves to keep the scores level.

Things could have got worse for Garstang when the otherwise excellent Rob Hanslip gave away a needless penalty.

The spot-kick was struck hard towards the corner of the net but Kitchen was equal to it and pushed the ball onto the woodwork to keep the scores level at the break.

The penalty save gave Garstang momentum and it was almost all one-way traffic for the second half.

Three minutes after the restart, they took the lead when Phil Nagy’s corner saw Andrew Murphy’s shot blocked before Jack Flackett turned the ball home from close range.

Flackett struck the post from 25 yards before Garstang went 3-1 up on 53 minutes when Hothersall collected Murphy’s flick-on, drew the keeper, and finished coolly.

Murphy was rewarded for an outstanding display on 65 minutes when he curled a superb 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Six minutes later and Nick Webster turned the ball in from a Murphy corner before Ric Coar headed in the sixth goal on 78 minutes from Gary Basterfield’s pinpoint pass.

Basterfield then completed the scoring on 87 minutes as Garstang made it four straight home victories.