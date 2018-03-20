Garstang beat near-blizzard conditions to close gap at top

Thornton Cleveleys 0 Garstang 2

Garstang were back in West Lancs League Premier Division action against a Thornton side whose league position does not do them justice.

Last week’s man of the match Jake Salisbury was not available so manager Lee Baker pushed Dan Birch into a more advanced position.

In a first half where the main talking points was wind and heavy snow showers, quality passing football and chances were at an absolute premium.

Garstang, kicking into the fierce wind, created the first-half’s main chances with Alan Coar having an effort blocked from close range.

And Birch, having been brilliantly found by Alan Coar, had a shot from close range well saved by the Thornton keeper’s outstretched leg.

The conditions were terrible and progressively got worse through the half and at the 30-minute mark the game had to be halted for 15 minutes due to a passing heavy snow shower which created near-blizzard conditions.

After the restart the Garstang backline coped well with the inevitable wind-assisted long ball barrage as Thornton were unable to really test Curwen and at half-time the score was 0-0.

With the wind at their backs during the second half, Garstang looked the more dangerous side and started to put Thornton under pressure by winning a number of corners which were only just dealt with.

Baker made a double change bringing on Ryan Dodd and Chris Byrne. Dodd looked very sharp from the outset and this change soon paid dividends when Jonny Hothersall won the ball in midfield and hit a defence splitting pass for Dodd to run on to, Dodd drew the keeper and unselfishly passed sideways for Ric Coar to side- foot home from close range.

The lead was soon extended when a short corner from Towers to Entwistle saw Ric Coar head home the easiest chance into an empty net.

Garstang were never troubled in the remaining minutes and secured another three points with a gutsy performance to narrow Wrens’ lead in the division.

The Riversiders were back in league action on Wednesday, hosting Burscough Richmond (7pm).