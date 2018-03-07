Garstang boss Baker won’t get carried away

Garstang FC manager Lee Baker is trying to keep his players’ feet on the ground despite being in contention for three trophies.

Having already reached the Lancashire Shield final, the Riversiders are in the last eight of the Richardson Cup where they meet Fulwood Amateurs.

Then, for good measure, they remain second in the West Lancashire League Premier Division, lying 14 points behind leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers but with six games in hand.

However, any treble talk has been firmly banished by the coaching staff – though Baker did pay tribute to his players for their performances so far this season.

“You keep looking at the league and thinking ‘we play this team and that team’,” he said.

“However, then we find we have another cup game and, in those competitions, you never know what’s coming and there’s nothing you can do.

“What I will say though is that there aren’t many teams in the past – other than Wrens – who have done well on all fronts in league and cup.

“It’s something that we should be pleased of but, at the same time, we haven’t done anything yet – nothing has been won yet and that’s what everyone has to remember.”

The Riversiders should have played their Richardson Cup tie match at Fulwood Amateurs last Saturday, only for the freezing temperatures to play havoc with the fixture list across all sports.

That game has been rescheduled for Saturday in place of Garstang’s previously listed fixture – the small matter of a home match against last season’s league champions, Longridge Town.

Kick-off at Fulwood has been listed for 3pm on Saturday.