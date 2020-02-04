Garstang boss hopes to avoid pitch battles during their survival fight

Garstang were set to return to action in midweek with manager Richard Cookney hoping a more consistent playing surface will aid their performances.

The Riversiders were due to play Shelley as the Courier went to press on Tuesday following consecutive postponements against Ashton Town and Cleator Moor Celtic.

It means they are 17th in the North West Counties Football League’s First Division North, only three points clear of bottom side Steeton.

Tuesday’s game was a chance for them to try and end a run of four consecutive defeats ahead of Saturday’s home game with Ashton Town.

While failings at both ends of the pitch have damaged the Riversiders’ efforts in recent weeks, the manager also believes another factor has hindered them.

“Three of the last four games have been on 4G pitches,” he said.

“I think our last game at home was against Nelson on the first Saturday in January.

“The teams who have been playing against us are used to playing on 4G pitches and it’s shown.

“I would rather get back on the grass; I know the weather hasn’t been great but we have beaten Lower Breck which shows you how we can play.”

With 15 games of the season remaining, the Riversiders’ main issue of late has been finding the net.

Their tally of 41 goals is the fourth lowest in the division, though they have been undone by poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping, most notably at AFC Darwen.

Cookney said: “Alan Coar has brought one down and hit it from six yards.

“Their keeper, and I don’t know how he’s done it, has kept it out –me and their manager looked at each other in disbelief.”