Garstang boss is ready for Richardson Cup final

Garstang FC manager Lee Baker has urged his players to seize the moment as they embark on the first leg of a possible treble.

https://www.footballwire.co.uk/|Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Riversiders are back in action on Wednesday when they meet Euxton Villa in the Richardson Cup final at the Lancashire FA’s Leyland HQ (7.30pm).

It could be the first stage in a memorable season for Baker’s players, who top the West Lancashire League Premier Division and are also in the Lancashire Shield final.

“We have got ourselves in this position and, although the players have got to believe, they also have to relax at the same time,” Baker said.

“I’ve told the young lads in the dressing room that these opportunities don’t come along all the time.

“Some of them might think this is what football is like; you win one game, then you win the next and the next after that.

“I’ve told them that there may come a time when they don’t win games and they end up hating football so they have to take the opportunities like these when they come along.”

Wednesday’s match will also be the fourth meeting between Garstang and Villa this season.

The first meeting came in August when the two sides drew their league game before the Riversiders got the better of the reverse fixture as well as their Lancashire Shield quarter-final.

Familiarity has not bred contempt as far as Baker is concerned; on the contrary, he is full of admiration for their opponents.

“They are a very good team and they do things the right way; they certainly don’t give you something for nothing,” Baker said.

“We drew at their place when we could have won, we beat them at home in the league when they were all over us at the start and then, in the Shield, it was tight but we got the goals at the important times.”

“Both teams will know each other inside out so it will be a case of who turns up best on the night – and whoever wins it will need a bit of luck.”

Jake Salisbury (hamstring) is Garstang’s sole doubt and won’t be risked unless fully fit.