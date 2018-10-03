Garstang boss Lee Baker’s boys will be busy in league and cup action

Garstang head into a busy spell of league and cup football buoyed by a fine away victory at Holker Old Boys.

An Alan Coar hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 win over Holker last Saturday, Coar now the top scorer in the North West Counties First Division North.

Lee Baker’s outfit host Ashton Town in the league at the Riverside on Wednesday night before hitting a run of cup games.

On Saturday they lock horns with old rivals Longridge in the League Cup.

Garstang then cross the Pennines the following week to face Swallownest in the FA Vase.

Next is a visit to Silsden in the Macron Cup.

Garstang director Dave Graham said: “It was a very positive result at Holker at the weekend.

“Alan Coar chipped in with a hat-trick which makes him the leading scorer – he’s got 10 in league and cup.

“This is his third season with us and he knows where the net is – he’s been our top scorer in the last two years.

“Alan has also taken over the captaincy since we lost Josh Westwood to a dislocated kneecap – Josh will be out for a while.”

All three cup games which follow the Ashton clash are on the road, a run Garstang are very much looking forward to.

Graham said: “Longridge away will be a big game, we have come up from the West Lancs League with them.

“Then it’s the first round proper of the FA Vase against Swallownest who are based in the Sheffield area.

“It’s the road to Wembley but obviously there are lots of teams left in.

“The week after that we go to Sildsen so it’s a busy spell for the club.

“We have settled into the new league now, everyone has worked very hard and that is paying dividends.

“We’ve had a few injuries this season, more than we have done in the past, which does make things harder but we’re doing fine.”