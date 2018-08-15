Garstang boss Lee Baker thrilled with start to season but urges men to keep feet firmly on the ground

It’s harder than it looks! That’s the message from Garstang boss Lee Baker after his team made a brilliant start to the new season.

The Riversiders have took to life in the North West Counties League seemingly like a duck to water after their promotion from the West Lancashire League last season.

After the opening three games of the season, Garstang sit on top of the First Division North after winning their opening three games of the season.

After 2-0 and 3-0 wins over Daisy Hill and Cleaton Moor Celtic respectively, Garstang defeated Steeton 4-2 at home on Saturday.

Baker admits he has been thrilled by his team’s start at the higher level, but insists it’s not been all plainsailing and urged his players not to get too far ahead of themselves.

“We did not expect to start the season like this really,” said Baker.

“Once you get three wins on the board, it looks easy but I can assure you it’s not.

“It’s been harder than it might look in terms of the league we are in.

“It’s a much higher level that what we have come to expect in terms of the West Lancashire League.

“To get three wins has been good – it’s gone better that what we thought.

“But there’s only three games gone – we have got another 35 games to play so there’s still a long way to go.

“The great thing is the team is performing well and the lads are enjoying it.”

This weekend Garstang are away to Lower Breck who have the advantage of playing on an artificial surface.

However, they have yet to pick up a league win this season – drawing two of their opening three league games.

“I don’t know so much about them , although I do know they play on a 3G surface, which kind of changes things,”said Baker

“We will have to go there and be very good if we want to get the three points.”