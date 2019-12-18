Garstang boss Richard Cookney isn’t too downhearted following Maine Road defeat

Garstang keeper Will Kitchen
Garstang boss Richard Cookney took the positives from Monday night’s Macron Cup loss at Maine Road.

The match, played at the third time of asking, saw the Riversiders beaten 2-0 thanks to goals in each half from Owen Pollitt.

Garstang had gone into the game on the back of an impressive 5-1 win at St Helens Town but Cookney was forced into changes on Monday.

“We had a quite a few missing with injuries,” he explained.

“With our two centre-backs, one was working and the other was cup-tied, but it was an opportunity to give minutes to other lads who needed a game.

“We made sure we pushed them and got a full game out of them but it was a team that hasn’t played together much.

“Maine Road are a very good side, one of the best footballing sides I’ve seen against us.

“However, our lads did well and they have given me something to think about because I felt we could have taken the game to penalties.

“Ric Coar missed a header from three or four yards and we had multiple other opportunities to score.

“Saying that, Kitch (Will Kitchen) kept us in the game at times with a few saves but I was happy with the performance.”

It means Cookney has plenty to ponder going into the Christmas period.

First up for the Riversiders is a home game against Lower Breck on Saturday, followed by AFC Blackpool’s visit on Boxing Day.

“I’m really looking forward to the Lower Breck game but I have a few decisions to make on the team,” Cookney said.

“We’ve made a few signings this season and I’m really happy with what I’ve got to choose from.”