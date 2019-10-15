Garstang boss takes the positives from cup defeat

Garstang manager Richard Cookney was a happy man despite seeing his side beaten in their PlayerMatch.Com Cup tie at the weekend.

The Riversiders were beaten on penalties by First Division South leaders FC Oswestry Town after a 2-2 draw.

They had been within seconds of victory, only to concede a stoppage-time equaliser which set up the shootout.

“I’m really happy with the lads; they gave a spirited performance,” Cookney said.

“Going off the Pilkington game which ended 8-0, we needed a reaction and got hit by sucker punches from two corners.

“We probably could have scored seven or eight but I’ve asked a lot out of the lads with different formations.

“We’ve got one, we’ve stuck to it and that’s going to be it for the season; the lads know what I need out of them.

“Three came off with cramp they worked that hard, we created a lot of chances and lots of players are coming back, so I was really impressed with the lads.”

While the firsts’ managed to play, the reserves’ scheduled game which had been switched to Charnock Richard was postponed by a waterlogged pitch.