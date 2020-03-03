Garstang boss targets 40 points to beat the drop this season

Garstang manager Richard Cookney believes four more wins will see the Riversiders safe from relegation this season.

The Riversiders were due to be back in action on Tuesday evening with a trip to Ashton Town.

Having lost to Golcar United last Friday, Cookney’s players go into the game fourth-bottom of the North West Counties Football League’s First Division North.

With 28 points from 27 games, they are three points ahead of second-bottom St Helens Town and with three games in hand.

“We’ve got a points target of 40 points which is four more wins,” Cookney said.

“We had a meeting on Monday night which was to plan for next year because we want to hit the ground running.”

Before that can happen, however, there is the small matter of trying to play their remaining 11 games with the season due to end on Saturday, April 25.

Seven of those matches are at the Riverside, where Garstang have enjoyed some good results.

Playing at home could be easier said than done, however, given the clean-up operation required following the impact of Storm Ciara last month.

Daisy Hill are due to visit on Saturday for the first of three straight home games with Cleator Moor Celtic and Atherton LR also at the Riverside before mid-March.

“If we played right now then it wouldn’t be fit,” Cookney acknowledged of their base.

“They’re hoping that it might be by Saturday – and we’ve never wanted to get back to our home ground as much as we do at the minute because we’re unbeaten in the last few games there.”