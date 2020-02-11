Garstang FC 4 Ashton Town 2: Riversiders snap their losing streak

Garstang FC took an excellent three points with a 4-2 victory against Ashton Town at the Riverside.

Playing at home for the first time since January 4, the Riversiders kept changes to a minimum after their fine performance at Shelley.

Nevertheless, there were recalls to the starting line-up for Matthew Griffiths, Gary Basterfield and Jonny Hothersall.

The visitors got out of the traps early, capitalising on their strong wind advantage in the first half with the mobility and intelligent running of Bobbie McDonnell causing problems.

He was rewarded for his first-half performance midway through the opening period as he fired past Will Kitchen from 10 yards to give Ashton the lead.

Garstang threw off their early lethargy and pressed for an equaliser.

Having seen a penalty appeal turned down, they got back into the game when Alan Coar beat his marker and finished with aplomb to make it 1-1 at half-time.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Garstang went ahead three minutes after the restart as Sam Maddox fired home from close range.

It became 3-1 when Maddox whipped in a cross from the left and Billy Joyce buried a header at the near post.

Garstang were now in control with Daniel Squires finding lots of space down the right as they looked in the mood for further goals.

Another one arrived when Squires crossed from the right and found Hothersall, who cut inside and fired into the corner of the Ashton net from just inside the box.

Ashton rallied with the clock ticking down and, in the dying moments, scored their second of the afternoon.

A cross from the right was turned in by Jack McConville for a consolation goal but it was too little, too late.