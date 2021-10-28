Garstang FC accept manager's resignation after midweek defeat

He offered his resignation in the wake of Wednesday night’s defeat against Cleator Moor Celtic.

That left the Riversiders 13th in the NWCFL First Division North table, more than a third of the way through the season.

A club statement issued earlier today said: “Last night the board of directors of Garstang Football Club reluctantly accepted the resignation of First Team Manager Richard Cookney.

“Everyone at GFC would like to place on record their thanks to Richard for his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best in the future.

“A board meeting will take place tonight to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager and who will take the team in the interim period. A further statement will be released in due course.”

Cookney took charge at the Riverside in August 2019, succeeding Andy Payton, but his first two seasons at the club were curtailed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopes had been high of a good season this time around with Cookney having labelled the Garstang squad as arguably the best he’d had.

However, an inconsistent start has seen them win only four of the opening 14 league games, leaving them nine points ahead of the bottom two.