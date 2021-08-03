Garstang FC aim to build upon opening day victory

The Riversiders host St Helens Town in the NWCFL First Division North (7.45pm), looking to build on the season-opening 3-2 defeat of Campion last weekend.

Joe Noblet (2) and Corey Harrison found the target for Cookney’s men but the manager isn’t expecting an easy time of it in midweek.

Speaking after Saturday’s win, he told the club website: “I’m looking forward to the next game already.

Dan Birch helped Garstang to victory at the weekend Picture: Garstang FC

“St Helens are another team that is a good side but we’ve had good wins against them.

“Again, in this league, there’s no team that’s going to roll over for you – not one – so I expect another tough game.

“If we put in a performance like that (the one against Campion), hopefully we can come away quite happy.”

Last Saturday’s game was a case of stepping into the unknown, given that Campion had made the move across into the league following the FA’s summer restructure.

Cookney was impressed by their display and believes the new boys can upset some of the established sides.

He said: “Full credit to Campion, I think they will definitely be up there this year.

“They will be competitive so, looking at that, that shows we are going to be competitive.

“I thought we played very well. I feel if we took our chances, we could have had five or six because I don’t think Donners (keeper Michael Donlon) had many saves to make.

“We went 3-1 up and I thought ‘that’s it’ but they got the (second) goal with five minutes to go and it was one of those worrying moments.

“There’s opportunities to put the game to bed, that’s one thing we’ll look back on. A win’s a win but, another time, we could have put a lot more away.”