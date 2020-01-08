Garstang FC aiming to atone for heavy defeat as they get set for Pilkington trip

Garstang boss Richard Cookney admits he has players hoping to prove a point as they return to action on Wednesday.

The Riversiders are aiming for their fifth consecutive league victory when they make the trip to Pilkington.

The two sides met earlier in the season on an unforgettable night for all the wrong reasons from a Garstang perspective.

They lost 8-0 at the Riverside when they were already without keeper Will Kitchen and could not field either of his scheduled replacements.

“This is the game they all want,” Cookney told the club website after the game.

“I’ve got a few decisions to make with some players possibly missing and coming back in.”

The Riversiders go into the game on the back of three points against Nelson last weekend.

An eventful game eventually saw Garstang claim a 2-0 win thanks to second-half goals from Ric Coar and Jonny Hothersall.

That only tells part of the story as the game saw two spot-kicks and four players sent off; two for each side.

First to go was Alan Coar, dismissed for two yellow cards, before a late melee saw another three red-carded, Josh O’Neill the Garstang player.

Hothersall’s penalty gave Garstang victory but they were thankful to keeper Will Kitchen, who saved Nelson’s spot-kick with the game goalless.

“We have players who can play in different positions and players champing at the bit to come in and make an impact,” Cookney said.

“Everyone is pulling together and we aren’t carrying anyone.

“We can carry one or two but we aren’t carrying anyone at the minute.”