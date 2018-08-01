Garstang FC are ready for a new challenge

Garstang FC get set to write a new chapter in the club’s history when they begin life in the Hallmark Security League on Saturday.

The Riversiders have made the move into the former North West Counties League where they will play in Division One North along with former West Lancashire League rivals Longridge Town.

Lee Baker’s players will mark the occasion with a home game at the Riverside against Daisy Hill.

As well as new facilities, a step up the pyramid also presents some new challenges on the pitch for Baker’s players.

This includes entry into the FA Vase for the 2018/19 season, where they travel to AFC Darwen in September.

As well as league games against Longridge, Garstang will also come up against sides from Greater Manchester, Yorkshire, Merseyside and Cumbria.

Moving up the pyramid also presents new challenges off the pitch as the Riverside had to pass a ground grading inspection, while there is also an extra financial aspect which has had to be taken into account

A club spokesman explained: “We will be launching a new website soon and we are working towards providing our spectators with covered seating in the next 12 months in what is an exciting but challenging time for the club and committee.

“The move up to semi-pro status means that the club will be charging an entry fee of £4 for adults, £3 concessions and Under 16s free at first team home games.

“The reserves, who will play in division two of the West Lancs League, and youth team games will continue to be free entry.

“We have to charge an admission fee in the Hallmark Security League and have kept it to one of the lowest in the division.

“We will also be producing a top quality programme for home matches with lots of interesting information at a cost of £2.

“We hope our supporters understand our position and will continue to get down to The Riverside to watch some exciting competitive football.”