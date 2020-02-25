Garstang FC assess the way forward following Riverside flood

Garstang FC director David Graham admits the club is counting the cost of the latest wet weather to strike the Riverside.

Storm Ciara’s arrival earlier this month meant that Garstang Sports and Social Club flooded for the third time in seven years.

The rugby ground was affected first, followed by the football and cricket pitches, before the clubhouse was flooded.

Initial thoughts were that the clean-up operation would be in the region of £2,500 and, unsurprisingly, it meant last Saturday’s scheduled home game between Garstang and AFC Blackpool was called off.

Graham said: “I think the ultimate plan is there are a few things available through Sport England and the local Co-op might be getting involved, so we’re waiting to see what’s happening with that.

“We’re looking at putting in tiling rather than carpeting, so it’s easier to clean up, and maybe some more flood defences if we can manage it.

“We’ve got to look at doing what we can do but, as with all things, there’s money involved.”

Off-field problems also transfer themselves onto the pitch with a backlog of fixtures to be played as the senior and reserve teams both have games in hand in their respective divisions.

“Lots of clubs have offered to help us,” Graham said.

“Fulwood Amateurs offered to stage our reserves’ Challenge Cup game but that was called off – but we’re garteful to them for that offer.

“Pitch-wise, we’re almost back to where we were but the weather means the games are starting to back up.

“The reserves have a lot of games to play, as have the first team, so it will be a case of trying to squeeze all those in when we can.”