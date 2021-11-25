Garstang FC battle back to claim a point at Campion

The Riversiders conceded both goals in the opening quarter of their NWCFL First Division North match on Saturday, only for Jake Salisbury and Joe Noblet to earn them a point and make it three games unbeaten.

Mark Ferguson gave Campion a sixth minute lead before Nicky Boshell scored from the spot midway through the first half.

However, with half-time five minutes away, Garstang halved their deficit.

Jake Salisbury netted for Garstang last weekend

Ben Reader made a fine run, and when his shot was kept out, Salisbury was on hand to score.

They then secured a point with 18 minutes remaining when Noblet, who had been joint acting manager with Clark following Richard Cookney’s resignation, also scored from the spot.

The point left Garstang 11th in the table heading into Thursday night’s match at St Helens Town before heading to Atherton LR at the weekend.

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Clark said: “It was a good game, it was always going to be a difficult place to come.

“I know a bit about them from the teams they have played recently and we played them first game of the season.

“They haven’t changed to be honest; both (teams) mid-table, both picking up results, both teams probably a little bit inconsistent, so it was always going to be a battle.

“They’re very direct, very route one, and to be honest, we’ve got a decent game plan and it’s caused us problems.

“First 20 or 25 minutes, 2-0 down and our backs against the wall, probably four or five weeks ago we could have been four or five if you look at previous results away from home.

“Fair play to the lads for the grit, determination and character to get themselves back in the game.

“The goal just before half-time was massive for us to give us that belief. It was a good finish from Jay, so you come away from home and you take a draw – especially if you’re 2-0 down.

“The last few weeks, we’ve started quite slowly and conceded in the first four or five minutes.

“We started on the front foot and started bright, should have been 1-0 up but, within 30 seconds, we’re 1-0 down.

“The lads could have been deflated but, credit to them, they got themselves back in the game.”