Garstang FC boss calls on his players to share the workload in front of goal

The Riversiders play again on Wednesday when they welcome Golcar United to the Riverside in the North West Counties Football League First Division North.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways, having lost to AFC Darwen in their last outing a week earlier.

That loss, coupled with results elsewhere, means the Riversiders sit 10th in the early league table after four games.

Richard Cookney (right) wants his Garstang players to share the goalscoring responsibility Picture: Steve Beesley

Those opening four matches have seen them find the net on 10 occasions through six different players.

Zach Crosbie leads the way with three goals, followed by two each for Zach Clarke and Joe Noblet, with Corey Harrison, Andrew Murphy and Danny Squires also on target,

That all-round contribution is the manager’s preferred way of working, rather than just relying on one player to get the goals.

He explained: “Everyone loves having a guy who gets you 20 or 25 goals a season.

“However, he can be picked out by the opposition and, if that happens, it takes him out of the game.

“If you’ve got goals coming from everywhere in the team, it’s much harder for other teams to deal with you.”

It also helps the manager that he’s able to rotate the squad and bring in players who can make an impact.

Cookney believes it backs up his pre-season view that he has a squad which can do well this season.

He said: “Andrew Murphy scored against Daisy Hill the other week but he’d been on the bench the game before, so even the players we’re bringing in are scoring goals.

“We’ve said we’ve got the squad we wanted and we’ve got a good squad even when we have players missing.

“It’s a headache but, when you’re winning, there’s a great atmosphere and – as I’ve said before – this has taken us three years to get the squad we wanted.”