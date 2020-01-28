Garstang FC boss demands more from his players ahead of Ashton Town trip

Garstang boss Richard Cookney has challenged his players to show their abilities following a poor run of form.

The Riversiders had won four consecutive matches either side of Christmas to put a gap between themselves and the strugglers in the North West Counties League First Division North.

However, they have lost their last four games – all of which were away from home – to leave themselves 17th in the table, three points and as many places ahead of bottom side Steeton.

They have an opportunity to pull clear again on Tuesday with away-day number five at Ashton Town.

If they are to climb the table, however, there cannot be a repeat of the display in their 3-2 defeat at AFC Darwen on Saturday.

Poor defending at both ends saw all the goals scored before the midway point of the first half.

Cookney said: “In the first 20 minutes, they could have had eight goals and I’m not exaggerating.

“Then, after those 20 minutes, it stopped and they only had one shot after that.

“When we were on that great run before Christmas, I said we weren’t carrying anyone.

“Now we’re carrying three or four – they aren’t showing their potential.”

Having brought in a number of players after taking charge, Cookney has added to his squad again in a bid to climb the table – but even that addition has been offset by a departure.

He explained: “We brought in Andrew Richards who’s an ex-Squires Gate player to give us some experience.

“Having done that, Joe Melling has gone back to Longridge Town so even then it’s one in and one out.”