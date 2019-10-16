Garstang FC boss has confidence in his players’ potential

Garstang manager Richard Cookney is optimistic as to their prospects for the remainder of the season.

Six games into his reign at The Riverside and the club sits second bottom of the Hallmark Security League First Division North table.

Only three of those matches have been in the league, however, yielding a win against Cleator Moor Celtic and defeats to Chadderton and Pilkington.

Nevertheless, Cookney saw reasons to be optimistic in his players’ performance against First Division South leaders FC Oswestry Town in the PlayerMatch.Com Cup last weekend.

The Riversiders had trailed before two goals in four minutes from Alan Coar gave them the lead, only for a stoppage-time goal to force a penalty shootout which went the visitors’ way.

However, any league progress will have to wait for another seven days with Garstang on Macron Cup duty this Saturday when Stockport Town make the trip to The Riverside.

“We’ve got another cup game next week and then we can concentrate on the league,” Cookney said in the aftermath of last Saturday’s cup loss.

“If we play like that against teams in our league, I don’t think we’ll have too much to worry about.

“Players are coming back and the lads are taking on board what we’ve said.

“They were disheartened by the result but were really happy with how they played; on another day we could have come away with a victory.

“Shootouts are a lottery but, looking at the game, I’m really happy and there are lots of positives to come out.”