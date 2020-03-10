Garstang FC boss hopes for a hat-trick of victories

Garstang manager Richard Cookney has challenged his players to follow up back-to-back victories this weekend.

Having won at Ashton Town in midweek, the Riversiders were 7-1 winners against Daisy Hill last weekend and moved eight points clear of the bottom two in the process.

It also took them halfway to the four wins Cookney had targeted for survival in the North West Counties League First Division North.

Next up on Saturday is an Atherton LR side who are two places and three points below them in the table with Garstang looking to make it five consecutive home wins.

“We seem to have played the other teams higher up but now we have the teams in and around us,” Cookney said afterwards.

“These are the games we feel we need to win – and if we keep playing like that, we will blow teams away.

“I think we’ve hit a formula that seems to be working with nine goals in two games and two conceded.

“It’s trying to find the right balance. I feel we’ve found that now with the right formation and right personnel.

“We kept that run going at home; we knew the pitch was going to cut up but it didn’t cut up as much as we thought so I’m hoping it will be OK for next week.”

Having fallen behind in the first minute last weekend, Garstang had got on level terms before keeper Will Kitchen made a penalty save with half-time looming.

His contribution was rewarded with half-a-dozen goals after the break ensuring an emphatic victory for the Riversiders.

“We looked a little under the cosh first half,” Cookney said.

“They got a bit of a rollicking at half-time but I think a lot of them have stepped up.”