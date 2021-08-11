Garstang FC boss looks forward to having plenty of players to pick from

The Riversiders have won two and drawn one of their opening three matches in the North West Counties Football League’s First Division North.

After beating Campion on day one, they drew 2-2 against St Helens Town last midweek before bouncing back in style with a 4-1 win at Daisy Hill last Saturday.

They now have the weekend off before hosting AFC Darwen next Wednesday, and though it’s a disappointment in one respect, it’s a benefit in another.

Jonny Hothersall has been one of the Garstang absentees

“It would have been great to carry on the momentum,” Cookney said.

“However, at the same time, I’m not too concerned because we’re still going to get in a couple of training sessions this week.

“The break gives the injured lads a chance to get back, when you think we had four or five out against St Helens – people like Joe Noblet, Shaun Sailor and Jonny Hothersall were all missing.

“I’ve said before that I’ve got the squad I wanted and we’re getting a good team out even with players missing.

“They’ll all be coming back and that’ll be a good headache to have. It’s taken us three years to get to this stage but we’re winning games and there’s a great atmosphere.”

It could have been nine points from nine for Garstang but for conceding a stoppage-time goal against St Helens.

Cookney admitted to irritation by their display that night but was pleased by how they responded at Daisy Hill, especially after going a goal behind.

He said: “If you’d given me seven points from nine before the season then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“I thought perhaps a draw might have come against Campion because they’re a very good side but we’re unbeaten and I’m not going to knock it.”