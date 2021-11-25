Garstang FC boss pays tribute after midfield man's Squires Gate switch
New Garstang FC boss Zach Clark has already lost one of his squad members with the departure of Jonny Hothersall.
A member of the team which earned promotion into the NWCFL First Division North, Hothersall has stepped up a division by joining Squires Gate.
Clark said: “Jonny is a great player and a top lad who we are sorry to see leave the club.
“The interest from Squires Gate came before my permanent appointment. Once I got the job we spoke at length but his mind was already made up.
“He wants to test himself at a higher level and we wish him all the best. He knows that he will always be welcome at the Riverside.”
Hothersall added: “I have really enjoyed my time at Garstang FC, however I feel that the time is right for me to test myself at a higher level.
“This has not been an easy decision as I have some fantastic memories in a Garstang shirt and I make this decision with a heavy heart.
“This is no reflection on Clarkie, as his appointment nearly changed my mind.
“I’ve been massively impressed with him over the past couple of weeks and I think the club’s in great hands.”
