Garstang FC boss pays tribute after midfield man's Squires Gate switch

A member of the team which earned promotion into the NWCFL First Division North, Hothersall has stepped up a division by joining Squires Gate.

Clark said: “Jonny is a great player and a top lad who we are sorry to see leave the club.

“The interest from Squires Gate came before my permanent appointment. Once I got the job we spoke at length but his mind was already made up.

“He wants to test himself at a higher level and we wish him all the best. He knows that he will always be welcome at the Riverside.”

Hothersall added: “I have really enjoyed my time at Garstang FC, however I feel that the time is right for me to test myself at a higher level.

“This has not been an easy decision as I have some fantastic memories in a Garstang shirt and I make this decision with a heavy heart.

“This is no reflection on Clarkie, as his appointment nearly changed my mind.

“I’ve been massively impressed with him over the past couple of weeks and I think the club’s in great hands.”