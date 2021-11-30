Garstang FC boss rues their spare Saturday this weekend

Wins at St Helens Town and Atherton LR within the space of 36 hours made it 11 points from five games for the new manager.

It lifted the Riversiders to eighth place in the North West Counties Football League First Division North, having been in lower mid-table only three weeks earlier.

On paper then, all would seem to be positive – but there is a feeling of disappointment they can’t continue that run this week.

Tom Graham stepped up from Garstang's reserve team last week

They have a blank weekend this Saturday, meaning they won’t be in action now until the trip to Bacup Borough on December 11.

That will be the final game in a run of four consecutive matches away from home heading into the Christmas period.

“The lads want games when you’re in good form like this,” Clark said.

“When you have the momentum that we have, you want as many games as you can to come around.

“We’re disappointed we don’t have a game this weekend but, on the other hand, it gives a chance for a couple of niggles to sort themselves out and for players to come back fit.

“At the same time, we can’t forget that we’d had two games in 36 hours, so that’s a quick turnaround– especially when you have players missing through work commitments.

“We went to St Helens on the Thursday and two of the reserve players – Tom Graham and Freddie Mason – both stepped up and Freddie kept his shirt for the weekend.

“Then, at Atherton, I said to the lads that Shaun Sailor, who has been an ever-present, wasn’t there (at St Helens) and Tom McCann replaced him, got a goal and deserved his place again.

“They know there’s competition for places now and that’s what you want as a manager, you want players to know they have to perform.”