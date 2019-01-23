Garstang FC boss wants to see a trend reversed

Garstang FC manager Lee Baker has warned his players about the dangers they face this weekend.

The Riversiders are unbeaten in seven games, a run which has lifted them to eighth place in the Hallmark Security League’s First Division North.

They are back in action on Saturday at a Nelson team sitting 16th in the 20-team division.

The two sides have already met this season with Jake Salisbury and Alan Coar giving the Riversiders a 2-0 victory at the start of September.

While Garstang might be looked upon as favourites to claim three points, Baker is keen to clamp down upon any complacency.

“I think Nelson have improved compared to earlier in the season,” he said.

“I thought we were poor on the day but we still managed to beat them.

“They have gone on a good run, and although they have had a dip recently, they have managed to pull themselves away from the bottom.

“One thing I’ll be warning the lads about is that it’s the teams at the bottom who have caused us problems.

“We’ve done better against the top teams and that’s the disappointing thing for me.”

Garstang go into the game on the back of two high-scoring draws with Steeton and Cleator Moor Celtic.

Having been pegged back in injury time by Steeton, the boot was on the other foot against Cleator Moor with the Riversiders snatching a point in added time last weekend.

That point came in a match where they had twice trailed by two goals until Shaun Sailor’s pointsaver.

“The great thing was the lads didn’t roll over,” Baker said of last Saturday’s point.

“We changed the system, they took to it and we got back into the game.

“I said to the lads that although that was seven unbeaten, they would learn more from the game on Saturday than the five wins we had to start that run.”