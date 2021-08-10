Garstang FC maintain their unbeaten start to the new football season

The Riversiders made it seven points from nine to start the campaign after a draw with St Helens Town last midweek was followed by victory over Daisy Hill at the weekend.

St Helens made the trip to the Riverside on Wednesday and went away with a point following a 2-2 draw.

All the goals came in the second period after the first half ended with the scoreline blank.

Garstang FC boss Richard Cookney Picture: Garstang FC

It was the Riversiders who opened the scoring 11 minutes after the break when good work from Danny Squires enabled Zach Crosbie to find the net.

Seven minutes later and Garstang doubled their lead with Squires, yet again, at the heart of proceedings as he crossed for Zach Clark to make it 2-0.

However, St Helens gave themselves hope with quarter of an hour remaining when Liam Diggle fired beyond Michael Donlon and into the corner of the net.

Then, in stoppage time, and after Garstang had replaced Squires with Ben Glendon, there was to be one last twist.

In the fifth minute of time added on, a free-kick into the Garstang area found its way to Sam Hughes, who flicked the ball home to ensure a share of the spoils.

Nevertheless, the Riversiders bounced back on Saturday as they ran out 4-1 winners at Daisy Hill.

After a goalless first half-hour, it was the home team who broke the deadlock through Hensley Mills.

With half-time looming, Richard Cookney’s players then turned the game on its head with three goals in a five-minute period.

Andrew Murphy got them back on level terms in the 39th minute with a strike from long distance.

Two minutes later and Clark continued his goalscoring exploits by putting the Riversiders ahead.

They were given further breathing space on 43 minutes when Crosbie also found the net to put them 3-1 up at half-time.

The second half saw the scoring completed on the hour when Crosbie scored his third goal in four days to wrap up another three points.

It left Garstang one of four clubs on seven points with only leaders AFC Blackpool having taken a maximum return from their opening three matches.