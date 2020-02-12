Garstang FC manager hails a much-needed victory

Garstang boss Richard Cookney was a relieved man after his side snapped a losing run with victory last weekend.

Having lost five consecutive matches, the Riversiders ran out 4-2 winners against Ashton Town in the North West Counties League First Division North.

Victory lifted them to 16th in the table, three places and four points above the relegation spots.

It was also the ideal way for the players to sign off in their last game for 10 days before returning to action at Prestwich Heys next Tuesday.

“That’s the message I put to the lads,” Cookney said afterwards.

“Do you want to go on a 10-day break and lose six on the bounce?

“We have a target until the end of the season and we’re one game down on that.”

While that run of five consecutive defeats came in matches away from the Riverside, Garstang’s home form hasn’t been too bad in contrast.

Last Saturday’s win maintained their good run of results at home dating back to victory against the division’s leaders in December.

“We’ve won the last three at home,” Cookney said.

“Lower Breck, Nelson and Ashton are all teams up there and we’re quite happy with that.”

Cookney’s players had gone into the game on the back of defeat at Shelley in midweek.

Having trailed midway through the first half, they got on level terms by the break, after which three goals in 15 minutes set up victory.

Cookney said: “We didn’t play as well as we did against Shelley but we converted chances.

“It was a scrappier game but sometimes, they need to learn that if they’re in trouble, go direct and stop trying to play football in the wrong areas.”