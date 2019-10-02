Garstang FC manager hopes to see reinforced Riversiders thrive from now on

Garstang boss Richard Cookney is hoping the fans will soon be able to see the fruits of the Riversiders’ recent work.

Since replacing Andy Payton as manager, Cookney has embarked on a recruitment campaign to try and push the club up the table.

They presently sit 18th in the Hallmark Security League First Division North, two points and as many places above the bottom side, Pilkington.

They are to due to visit the Riverside on Wednesday night (7.45pm), provided the wet weather which postponed last Saturday’s game with Prestwich Heys does not return.

“It’s settled down a bit more,” Cookney said after a busy first few weeks in charge.

“The main thing was trying to bring players in; I think we’ve signed five or six last week and five or six this week.

“When I first spoke to people, it was all about strength in depth because we needed that.

“We’ve now gone from a bit of frustration in looking at players to getting quality players signed up and we want to get those lads involved.

“That is also making the current crop of players thinking they need to keep at it because they know they have competition for places.”

That competition was something Cookney earmarked when taking over at the Riverside.

Much of last season’s squad, which finished in the top seven, is still with the club but the new boss said something needed shaking up.

“We needed competition for key areas,” Cookney admitted.

“We have that up front now for Alan Coar and Ric Coar, we have it out wide and in central midfield.

“The foundations are there; a lot of the main lads from last season are still with the club but they hadn’t had any real competition for their position.

“We have a good youth set-up and Hugh (Sneddon, reserve team manager) is brilliant; he’s trying to help us out with players where he can.”