Garstang FC manager wasn't going to turn down the vacant role

Clark took over as the Riversiders’ boss a fortnight ago, having had a spell in temporary charge alongside Joe Noblet after Richard Cookney’s resignation.

Having joined the club on the playing side over the summer, Clark had no second thoughts when asked to make the step up.

He said: “In my head, it’s probably a couple of years too early to be fair but it (management) was always the next step.

Garstang FC player-manager Zach Clark

“I know I’m coming towards the end (as a player) as such but I was in the right place at the right time.

“I’ve got an opportunity to step up and it was too good to turn down really.

“Richard leaving came as a bit of a shock because he’d put together a really good squad, which makes it easier for any new manager coming in because the lads are spot on.”

Clark and Noblet had four games in acting charge, starting with defeats to Pilkington and South Liverpool before a point against Chadderton and victory over Bacup Borough.

Since Clark took the reins full-time, assisted by Andrew Killeen, they have drawn at Campion, defeated St Helens Town and won at Atherton LR last weekend.

That left the Riversiders eighth in the NWCFL First Division North going into a free Saturday this weekend.

Cookney had said it was the best squad he’d managed but the early part of the season was one of underachievement.

However, the so-called ‘new manager bounce’ has seen Garstang climb the table in the past fortnight.

“Everyone is beating each other at the moment,” Clark said.

From my point of view, we were 14th or 15th (when he took over) and I just want to climb the league, keep the momentum going, and aim for the top eight.

“If we do go on a run of two or three wins, we won’t be too far from the play-offs, so we want to get in and around that area.”

Another ambition is to carry on playing where possible, an aim justified by being the club’s top scorer this season.

Doubles in the wins against St Helens and Atherton have taken Clark to 16 goals for the season, two clear of Noblet.

The manager said: “I’m going to carry on playing.

“I’m the top scorer so it’s a difficult one really, if I wasn’t playing well then I’d have concentrated fully on management.

“However, myself and Joe have scored 30 goals between the two of us so, at the moment, the focus has been on getting the lads going and using a bit of tactical nous.

“We’ve also got a few injuries as well, so I’m having to play to try and cover for those absences.

“Andy Killeen will be a big help when I’m playing. He wasn’t someone I knew well but I’d heard a lot of good things about him.

“I’ve met him a couple of times through football and he’s a well-known guy in the local area.

“He’s got a similar philosophy to me in terms of how he wants to take the club forward.

“He’s got good contacts, he’s looking forward to the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working alongside him.”